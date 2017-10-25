Colin Kaepernick Can’t Get A Seat On The Bench, But His Story Will Have A Spot On The Shelves

Colin Kaepernick is a free agent and he is definitely making moves like one. Since the NFL won’t give him a spot on the bench the writing industry has made room for him to stock some shelves.

Yesterday, Tuesday October 25th, Colin signed a book deal with Random House imprint One World worth more than $1 million.

Kaepernick enjoyed a successful career under center to this point that included a Super Bowl appearance, but gained more headlines during the 2016 season when he protested racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

With all the events that has taken place Colin figures to have plenty to write about in any upcoming book, as he continues remains a central figure in the 2017 NFL season even while he is not on a team.

Source: bleacherreport.com

