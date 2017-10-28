Peep The Proposal: Offset And Cardi B Are Engaged! [VIDEO]

Congrats are in order for Offset and Cardi B!

The Migos rapper proposed to Cardi B during a concert in Philly tonight (October 27), totally catching her (and the entire Wells Fargo Center) by surprise. It was classic, too. A proposal was rumored a few weeks ago, but this definitely sealed the deal.

Watch Offset get down one knee on stage to ask Cardi B for an epic “forevaaa” in the video below…

#PressPlay: #TSRProposals : Congrats to #CardiB and #Offset! Here’s a video of when he popped the question at #Powerhouse ❤️ via: @power99philly A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

