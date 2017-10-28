Vids
Home > Vids

Peep The Proposal: Offset And Cardi B Are Engaged! [VIDEO]

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment

Congrats are in order for Offset and Cardi B!

The Migos rapper proposed to Cardi B during a concert in Philly tonight (October 27), totally catching her (and the entire Wells Fargo Center) by surprise. It was classic, too. A proposal was rumored a few weeks ago, but this definitely sealed the deal.

SEE ALSO: The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

Watch Offset get down one knee on stage to ask Cardi B for an epic “forevaaa” in the video below…

 

Latest News:

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos