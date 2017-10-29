Offset’s BM Sneak Disses Engagement with Cardi B

Via | HipHopDX

The video of Offset proposing to his now-fiancée Cardi B has been circulating on various social media platforms since the Migos rapper got on his knee at Philly’s Powerhouse show Friday night (October 27).

While countless celebrities and fans have reveled in the couple’s happiness, the mother of Offset’s son Kody, Oriel Jamie, appears to have served up a low-key diss under a veil of support.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jamie wrote, “Congrats to my son daddy and his step mother whom he have yet to meet. hopefully he at least get an invite to the wedding.”

