Chris Brown To Everyone: “Start Showing Some F****** Respect”

Via | HipHopDX

Although it’s unclear what initially sparked the post, Chris Brown went on a lengthy Instagram rant demanding respect and claiming he was the “best” on Friday (October 27).

He kicked off his (mostly) all caps tirade with a post that read: “Made a habit of shutting down conversations that involve hating on other people.”

As he explained in his long-winded diatribe, Brown is evidently tired of getting all the hate when, in his eyes, he’s a multi-talented artist who’s constantly winning.

“Take it how u want but due to the fact I have to defend myself for winning is a damn shame!!,” he wrote in the caption “I AINT BRINGING BHRIS BACK! MY MUSIC WILL FOREVER SPEAK FOR ME. SO ANYONE WHO THINK IM FINNA KEEP LETTING YALL TRY TO MAKE AN ISSUE OUT OF LOVE needs to take several seats. I CAME TO NY FOR A GREAT FREE CONCERT.IMA FINALLY SAY THIS SHIT… IM THE BEST OUT OF ALL THESE ARTIST AND I WILL NOT ALLOW U BROKE FOLLOWING NEED A HOOK FROM CHRIS BROWN SO YALL RECORDS POP TO SAY OTHERWISE! YALL BETTTER START SHOWING SOME FUCKING RESPECT AND ACT RIGHT!”

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: