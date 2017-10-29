Cardi B Sued For $5 million By Model On Her Mixtape Cover

Cardi B is the hottest thing in these streets right now. Hot records, a few awards, performing every where and now engaged, she is definitely having the best year ever. However, we all know, the more success you gain, the more problems follow.

The man between Cardi B’s thighs on the cover of her mixtape ‘Ganagsta B**ch Music Vol I‘ is suing her for $5 million.

Model Kevin Brophy says he was unaware that the image of him was used in “such a sexual manner.” He says he had no idea who Cardi B was until the picture was brought to his attention by a friend. The friend’s toddler son repeatedly asked what Brophy was doing to Cardi on the cover.

Even though his face is not seen, he’s positive it is him on the cover because of the distinctive back tattoos he’s had for 10 years.