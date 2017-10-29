Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very Different Personalities’

This proud Granny is spilling all the tea about her precious new grandbabies!

It’s been a few months since we’ve seen a picture of Rumi and Sir Carter, but no worries! Tina Lawson is spilling all the tea about her precious grandbabies.

“They’re doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun,” she said in a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I mean, I haven’t ever been around twins, but it’s so cute, I can hardly take it.”

According to Lawson, the 4-month-old twins are already growing into little individuals.

“It’s crazy … it’s just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl. They have very different personalities.”

Richard Lawson, Tina’s husband, also dished on how big sis Blue Ivy has “grown up” since Beyonce and JAY-Z brought the babies home in June. 

“It’s making her grow up, it’s bringing some maturity,” said Richard. “She’s only 5, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm.”

“Because she’s the diva,” he added, “but she’s sharing her diva-dom.”

Tina and Richard also opened up about JAY-Z’s interest in art collecting.

“We have a great passion for art and we talk about it all the time and he shows me new artists and sometimes I show him new artists,” Tina shared. “He has a great eye.”

We love that their family is thriving and doing well, together!

