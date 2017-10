Love and Hip Hop New York Season 8 is returning tonight with the same cast and joining them will be some new players like Dream Doll and Safaree.

Safaree isn’t at all new to the game he just decided to switch locations leaving the Sunny Shade of Hollywood to return to the cold hearts of New York.

It’s seems like this cast is playing for keeps so let see who has what it takes.

Check out the sneak peek below:

source: Vh1.com

Also On Hot 96.3: