Kids React To Donald Trump: Halloween Edition

Once upon a time, a group of reporters’ children decided to spend their Friday visiting Donald Trump in the White House. Decked in Halloween costumes, the highlights included:

1. A kid dressed as Batman told Trump one of the kids was Japanese…to which Trump responded, “I’m going to be in Japan in two weeks.” The kid dressed as Batman didn’t seem to care.

IN PICS: US President Donald Trump celebrates Halloween with children inside The White House https://t.co/9Ju5rczzP9 pic.twitter.com/Rz4bDtwdlT — DNA (@dna) October 28, 2017

2. Trump starts passing out candy to the kids. He tells one of them, “Well you have no weight problems, that’s the good news” because who better to bring up weight problems with than a tiny child.

3. One kid dressed as Princess Leia seemed to keep looking for a way out.

Meanwhile, at that #Halloween thingy at the White House where Trump remarked on the kids' weights…..#JabbaInChief pic.twitter.com/FU6YTMj2Gn — Rocket Raccoon 💥 (@trashpanda2017) October 28, 2017

4. Trump tells the press in the room that they did a good job with their kids. However, he lets it be known that they didn’t do a good job when it came to him. A perfect way to end a Trump gathering — making it about himself.

WATCH: President Trump greets the children of White House reporters for Halloween. https://t.co/yzljvmZj9W — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) October 27, 2017

You can check out the full awkward encounter below.

