Chance The Rapper To Host ‘SNL’ Next Month With Musical Guest Eminem

The upcoming hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live have just been announced, and the month of November looks like its gearing to be one of the best in recent memory. Shows for next month include November 4th’s episode being hosted by Larry David with musical guest Miley Cyrus, the following week Tiffany Haddish is hosting with musical guest Taylor Swift, and on November 18th, the host is Chance The Rapper along with musical guest Eminem.

Probably the most interesting piece of information that came with these announcements for November is the fact that Chance The Rapper isn’t on the bill for a musical performance at all, but purely as a hosting gig. The Coloring Book creator has been on the program before, once performing “Ultra Light Beams” with Kanye West in the beginning of 2016, and more recently by himself for the Christmas episode of that year to perform 2 of his own tracks. This will be his first time hosting the show, though he did appear in skits when he was the musical guest back in December.

Eminem being the musical guest for the episode raises a lot of questions from fans, as well. Since the “REVIVAL” advertisements and recent freestyle on the BET Hip Hop Awards, people have been highly anticipating Em’s next album. The fact that he’s performing on Saturday Night Live on the 18th most likely means that he’s going to perform new material, and that we will know the date for his album release sooner than later. Who knows, maybe Marshall and Chance have a collaboration together on the album, and they’ll perform that on SNL together this next month.

Also On Hot 96.3: