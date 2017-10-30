This Strawberry Topped Pizza Has Twitter In A Frenzy

So this happened…

And a debate ignited on Twitter regarding whether pizza should be topped with fruit.

The pineapple crew came through strong.

Goat meat & Pineapple pizza >> strawberry pizza — Litini. (@Reiiiiiina) October 30, 2017

strawberry… pizza?? I dont wanna see none of yall trash talking pineapple pizza again after that mess! — ᴄᴀᴅᴇɴ♡ (@spookmins) October 30, 2017

I can understand pineapple on pizza but not strawberry 😫😣 — 🖤🇯🇲Issa Brat🇮🇳 (@Minajbae212) October 30, 2017

okay i'm all in with pineapple and pizza shit just kill that strawberry pizza it has claws — Day6 – I Smile (@lordgguo) October 30, 2017

Others thought both fruits partnered with a cheese pie should die.

First pineapple on pizza and now strawberry on pizza.. wHY DO YALL THINK PUTTING FRUIT ON PIZZA IS OKAY — triv (@bedroomflicker) October 30, 2017

PSA: For the sake of humanity, STOP adding fruits to your Pizza as toppings, NO pineapple and NO strawberry. IT'S A PIZZA NOT A FRUIT PIE — عُمـر ♈ (@94Temimi) October 30, 2017

The rest were ready to start a riot solely off the strawberry topping.

Whoever that person is that made the strawberry pizza I hope you die and suffer the entire time you are dying — you (@daisukemoisy) October 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/TayexM/status/925050423953764352

I just threw up a little in my mouth https://t.co/2m7zOHbfBx — Makeup For WOC (@MakeupForWOC) October 30, 2017

Pineapple and non-pineapple pizza eaters must put our differences aside and join forces to defeat this evil https://t.co/WE59N20UJ5 — ali (@lebaenesepapi) October 29, 2017

Then there were those who were more adventurous than others.

i would. be down to try strawberry pizza. fight me — goth gf (@litgette) October 30, 2017

STRAWBERRIES ON PIZZA IS GOOD! LEAVE ME ALONEEE pic.twitter.com/i154rrUUAd — 𖤐🎃𖤐 (@MoonEmojii) October 30, 2017

What do you think? Are strawberries going anywhere near your pizza?

Also On Hot 96.3: