Gary’s Tea: Are Cardi B & Offset Too Young To Get Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
After the initial explosion of joy following Cardi B & Offset‘s engagement, people are sharing concerns. Fans wonder whether the young stars aren’t moving to fast by getting engaged after about 6 months of dating. Could they be making a mistake and putting themselves on the fast track to divorce?

There is chatter about Offset’s multiple baby mamas, and then there’s this question of a mysterious boyfriend of Cardi B’s who has been locked up this whole time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

