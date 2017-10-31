Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV this morning when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume.

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams??? pic.twitter.com/m7joNyOy8K — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

She said she overheated in her costume pic.twitter.com/1QdCZhe5pE — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.

Wendy Williams came back after commercial break. Said she overheated in her costume. pic.twitter.com/jccZaQ9oK2 — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

While Wendy appears to be OK, some speculate it looks like she may have suffered a mini stroke because of her reaction before collapsing. Our prayers are with the media veteran.

