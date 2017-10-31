Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV this morning when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume.
The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.
Continue reading Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
It's that SCARY time of year!
In honor of Halloween 2017, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burrus and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!