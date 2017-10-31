Entertainment
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams passed out on live television while filming 'The Wendy Show' this morning.

Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV this morning when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume.

The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.

While Wendy appears to be OK, some speculate it looks like she may have suffered a mini stroke because of her reaction before collapsing. Our prayers are with the media veteran.

