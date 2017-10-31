Remy Ma And Lil Kim Are Teaming Up For A Nicki Minaj Diss Record?

Remy ma has hired a new manager, Tamar Braxton’s former manager and estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Remy Ma is reportedly shooting the video for a Nicki Minaj diss track with Lil Kim. TMZ.com obtains photos from the alleged video shoots and even landed a few quotes from the upcoming track dubbed, “Wake Me Up.”

Remy threw shots rapping, “That crown I’m gon take that s**t. Cause you a clown and homie don’t play that s**t.” She reportedly took shots at Nicki’s new romance with Nas spitting, “I heard he lay that d**k. You let them fillet that fish. You just met him how he bae that quick?”