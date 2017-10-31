Beyonce & Jay-Z Slay Halloween Dressed As Lil Kim & Notorious B.I.G.

Beyonce and Jay-Z kept up with their traditional Halloween slay and attended Kelly Rowland’s celeb filled Costume party as Lil Kim and Biggies Smalls. Check out their look below.
Did they nail it or naw?
I started doing Costume Couture parties years ago mainly cause I always heard my fam / friends/ peers say they’ve NEVER dressed up for Halloween as an adult. Not only that, most people said they would never put on a costume. Most of our people just think they’re too cool to be putting on a silly outfit. I wanted to change that, at least with my friends. It’s fun as fuck and when everyone does it, the person who ISN'T dressed up is now the uncool one. Lol. I’ve always done NY with LA etc and never did it elsewhere. My sis @kellyrowland and I did it last night and killlllled it!! Costume Couture LA will now happen every year. Thanks my bro Tim for holding us down. Thanks to all fam and friends who came. Thanks to Jhené Aiko, Kevin Durant, A$VP Rocky, Jessica Alba, 2 Chainz, Playboi Carti, Lance Gross, Bec, Justine Skye, JAY, B, Usher, Grace, Draya, Tyler Perry, Angela, Sevyn Streeter, Jerrod Carmichael, Jermaine Dupri etc for coming. Thanks to Ciroc and their incredible staff (Erin, Linzie, Jai & Carver), Dusse and Poppy. Special thanks for the sounds provided by DJ Casanova, Brittany Sky and especially DJ Cassidy. Thanks Sasha, Sean D, Kim, Jarrod & Parsons. Now prepare yourselves for me and LA LA’s Costume Couture in NY. I’m doing ATL is next year for sure. #CostumeCouture
Costume Couture Black & White edition. You’ll see Eddie Murphy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Dwayne Wayne, Whitley, Rick James, Grace Jones, Dead President Shoota’s, Flinestones, A Unicorn, Pac, Malcolm X, Sia, Spike, Little Richard and a few others. Lol. @kellyrowland you KILLED Grace Jones!!!!!!!! #CostumeCouture