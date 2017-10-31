WATCH: Waka Flocka Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Waka Flocka, who undoubtedly commands your attention when he is on stage, can actually be a pretty private guy when it comes to his personal life.
However, this weekend he stopped by Hot 96.3 and we decided to play a fun game of “Never Have I Ever” so we could learn some interesting truths about the rapper, including whether he has joined the mile high club before with his girl Tammy Rivera!
Watch the full video of Waka Flocka playing Never Have I Ever” with B-Swift above!
