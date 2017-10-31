Exclusive Interviews
Home > Exclusive Interviews

WATCH: Waka Flocka Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Waka Flocka, who undoubtedly commands your attention when he is on stage, can actually be a pretty private guy when it comes to his personal life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

However, this weekend he stopped by Hot 96.3 and we decided to play a fun game of “Never Have I Ever” so we could learn some interesting truths about the rapper, including whether he has joined the mile high club before with his girl Tammy Rivera!

Watch the full video of Waka Flocka playing Never Have I Ever” with B-Swift above!

Tammy Rivera Parties With Hot 96.3 At Bar 36! [PHOTOS]

Tammy Rivera Parties With Hot 96.3 At Bar 36! [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Tammy Rivera Parties With Hot 96.3 At Bar 36! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading WATCH: Waka Flocka Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tammy Rivera Parties With Hot 96.3 At Bar 36! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos