Jay Z To Receive The 2018 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

Jay-Z has already earned a lot of prestegious awards throughout his career, but he’s about to receive a huge honor during Grammy Awards next year. The 4:44 creator is set to be honored with the 2018 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award, which is going to be presented during the pre-Grammy event the evening before the ceremony.

Hov is going to be honored as the recipient of the award by Clive Davis and the Recording Academy at the pre-Grammy Gala, which takes place on Saturday, January 27. The Brooklyn native has already earned himself 21 Grammys so far in his career, but he isn’t stopping there–he will be recognized with the honor for his “significant contributions to the music industry and his numerous philanthropic endeavors.” The mogul will be joining a very prestigious list of other icons who were given the award previously, a list that includes L.A. Reid, Barry Gordy, Debra L. Lee, Clive Davis and countless others.

The President and CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, shares his excitement over picking Jay-Z to receive the major award during the evening before the ceremony:

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond. JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s GRAMMY Awards.”

Congrats to Mr. Carter, this surely won’t be the only award he picks up this year.

