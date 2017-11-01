Nicki Minaj Addresses Cardi B Beef Once And For All

Ever since Cardi B claimed her spot at the top of the Billboard charts, social media has pitted her against Nicki Minaj, the reigning queen of rap. While the two have tried every way possible to diffuse rumors of a rivalry, the public wants to see the two leading ladies go at it.

Over the weekend, Atlanta rap group, Migos, released their latest single, “Motorsport” featuring both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Rumors began to fester, suggesting that when Nicki Minaj originally recorded the track, she had no idea that Cardi B was going to be featured. On Tuesday afternoon, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to set the record straight once and for all.

Check out her tweets below:

I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said “ok let’s do it”. The end. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

Migos weren’t even on it yet. Just Quavo. The conspiracy theories r just so tired. Relax. Breathe. Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me. It can’t even go on a streaming service w/o me hearing it & giving written approval. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

These are men in our culture who simply refuse to let it go. They don’t do this to male M.C.’s. But yo #Motorsport #1 added on urban radio🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

Nicki even retweeted an interview Cardi B did with Complex, suggesting there was no beef at all.

Very true. We could make out & it wouldn’t be enough. 🤣 I’m done. https://t.co/ONvFx14jPD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

