Nicki Minaj Addresses Cardi B Beef Once And For All

Ever since Cardi B claimed her spot at the top of the Billboard charts, social media has pitted her against Nicki Minaj, the reigning queen of rap. While the two have tried every way possible to diffuse rumors of a rivalry, the public wants to see the two leading ladies go at it.
Over the weekend, Atlanta rap group, Migos, released their latest single, “Motorsport” featuring both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Rumors began to fester, suggesting that when Nicki Minaj originally recorded the track, she had no idea that Cardi B was going to be featured. On Tuesday afternoon, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to set the record straight once and for all.
Check out her tweets below:
Nicki even retweeted an interview Cardi B did with Complex, suggesting there was no beef at all.