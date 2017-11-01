50 Cent Clowns Wendy Williams For Her On-Air Fainting Incident

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

50 Cent Clowns Wendy Williams For Her On-Air Fainting Incident

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
BET's 50 Central Premiere Party

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

50 Cent continues to go at Wendy Williams, this time for her alleged fainting incident on air Tuesday.

Over the past couple weeks, 50 Cent & Wendy Williams have had some choice words for one another on Twitter & social media and he definitely wasn’t about to stop his shenanigans on Tuesday after Wendy Williams so-called fainted & collapsed live on air. 

Taking to Instagram Tuesday afternoon, Fif made fun of Wendy for her “bad acting,” and for apparently over heating. See his post below.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos