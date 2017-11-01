50 Cent Clowns Wendy Williams For Her On-Air Fainting Incident

Via | HotNewHipHop
50 Cent continues to go at Wendy Williams, this time for her alleged fainting incident on air Tuesday.
Over the past couple weeks, 50 Cent & Wendy Williams have had some choice words for one another on Twitter & social media and he definitely wasn’t about to stop his shenanigans on Tuesday after Wendy Williams so-called fainted & collapsed live on air.
Taking to Instagram Tuesday afternoon, Fif made fun of Wendy for her “bad acting,” and for apparently over heating. See his post below.
