Bryson Tiller Hints At New Music On The Way

Via | HotNewHipHop

Coming off the success of the chart-topping single “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna& DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller looks to be getting back in the studio, and apparently is about to hit us with some new music soon.

On Tuesday, before he shared the adorable Halloween picture of his daughter, Bryson hopped on Instagram and informed fans that he’s currently working on new music at the moment in Copenhagen, and that he needs to update his soundcloud page with some new sounds.

Finish this story [here]