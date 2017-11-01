Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use & TV: “All The Reality Shows Give Cast Members Drugs”

Reality royalty Joseline Hernandez is throwing her two cents into the Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin drug use controversy.

According to People, Griffin claimed Cohen offered her drugs on multiple occasions. Cohen responded to the allegations saying, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.”

I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ alum and reality TV vet Joseline Hernandez commented on the controversy quipping on FreddyO’s IG page, “Why she act like this is new?”

“All the reality shows give cast members drugs alcohol and they tell you who to beat up too.”

Concluding, “Girl, handle business behind closed doors.”

Do you think the allegations are true?

SOURCE: THE JASMINE BRAND

RELATED LINKS

Joseline Hernandez Shades ‘LHHATL’: The Show Will Crumble Without Me

Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Hiding Child From Court-Appointed Guardian

Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be About Mona Scott Young

Also On Hot 96.3: