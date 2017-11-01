Tyrese Has Emotional Meltdown In Facebook Video

Tyrese had an emotional breakdown on Facebook just hours before heading to court to continue his fight in the bitter custody battle between he and his ex-wife Norma Gibson over their 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

Tyrese took to Facebook to vent about the court hearings, which have been kept private. No one’s listening because no one is in the courtroom,” he said.

The Fast & The Furious actor claims he has never done anything illegal to Shayla despite his ex requesting a permanent restraining order against him for alleged child abuse. According to Norma’s allegations, Tyrese beat their daughter around 12 to 16 times, which prompted a full investigation. Tyrese’s lawyer told TMZ, Norma is “a lying piece of s***. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.”

He says he hasn’t seen his daughter in two months. “Don’t take my baby please don’t take my baby,” he cries in the emotional video. “This is all I got.” TMZ captured footage of Ty and Shayla on a supervised visit at In-N-Out two days ago.

The accusations appear to have ultimately led to his breakdown. “I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” he questions on the video before blasting his “millionaire” friends for not rushing to his side.

According to Tyrese’s video, he is also expecting a child on the way. Tyrese was recently hospitalized for dehydration. While Tyrese’s views can be problematic, we pray he is OK because we would never want to see anyone in this mental state. We hope he gets help.

RELATED STORIES:

Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing

Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s School Amid Child Abuse Accusations

Also On Hot 96.3: