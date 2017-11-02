BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Afterparty

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 – Afterparty

Meek Mill Reportedly Facing Possible Jail Time For Violating Probation

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

According to TMZ, Meek Mill is heading to court Monday and could get some jail time for his probation violations.

It looks like Meek Mill is back in trouble with the law again, and this time it could be serious. According to TMZ, the MMG rapper could potentially be heading back to prison for a near 2 year stint after his latest probation violations.

RELATEDMeek Mill Claims He Got A Class 1 Felony Charge For Popping Wheelies

If you remember, Meek was arrested for getting into a fight at a St. Louis airport back in March, and then again in August for his reckless driving of his four wheelers in NYC. While both of those arrests ended up getting dropped and he took a plea deal, they did ultimately violate his drug & weapon case, which apparently can land him back in prison reports claim.

Finish this story [here]

