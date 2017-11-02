Tyrese Threatens To Leave “Fast & Furious” Franchise If The Rock Returns

Via | HipHopDX
Tyrese Gibson is at it again. According to the man who portrays Roman Pearce, the Fast & Furious franchise has to choose between him and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
On his Instagram page, Tyrese spelled out what The Rock’s return would mean for his future with the franchise.
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter
