Here’s What The Rock Was Up To While Tyrese Was Weeping On Instagram

I’ll take tears of joy anytime. Bring it in here for my hug, Murat, Emily and Maria. Our big MAKE A WISH day on set was AWESOME with my guests and their lovely families. As a father and a man, hugs like this mean the world to me. This is my reminder that this will always be the best part of fame. Much more to share with you guys from our visit. Stay tuned. We had a BLAST! #MakeAWishDay #OnSet #SkyscraperMovie @makeawishintl @makeawishamerica
Tyrese had an enormous meltdown, witnessed by all of social media, this week—and then went on to crucify Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his friend and Fast & Furious cast mate. Welp, it looks like The Rock gives not one f*ck about Tyrese calling his “candy ass” out.
While Tyrese was threatening to leave the Fast & Furious franchise if The Rock was asked to return, the wrestler and actor spent his time giving back to the community and ignoring the “Sweet Lady” singer. The People’s Champ surprised three Make-A-Wish kids with a private gaming event on set for his latest movie project, Skyscraper, on Tuesday. Each kid walked away with a custom X-Box One X console. The children received their consoles (featuring The Rock’s logo, a brahma bull, and a personal holiday message) one full week before the actual release date, according to X Box.
As #DwantaClaus🎅🏾 I come bearing framed gifts (and cheesy jokes) for my special MAKE A WISH kids, Murat, Emily & Maria. Presented them with a very special signed call sheet from our production. Their individual names above mine indicting they’re #1 – where they belong. What a day of surprises! Best was yet to come… #MakeAWishDay #OnSet #SkyscraperMovie
“Dwayne gave children the VIP treatment which included personalized director chairs, a private tour of the set, exotic car rides and challenging them in video game matchups on popular Xbox titles such as Super Lucky’s Tale, Forza Motorsport 7, Killer Instinct as well as other games featured in Xbox Game Pass,” X Box writes of the special day.
Our Make A Wish Day. Special moment here as Murat’s sister is translating for me what their mom has just said to me about how special this day is for her family and her son, Murat. I asked her to please let her mom know, that I did my research and know all about her son’s love for salmon and the cool story behind it once he was cancer free. She loved that;). Great moment. Such a lovely family who flew all the way in from the Netherlands. Happy & grateful mama. And I swear I’m not a giant, it’s just the angle I’m standing. Ok, I’m a very large man. #MakeAWishDay #OnSet #SkyscraperMovie
Check out a few sweet moments from The Rock, posted above, and of course continue to pray for Tyrese. He seems to be going through a really tough time in his life.