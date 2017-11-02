LOL: Imagine If Cardi B Was A Disney Channel Character [VIDEO]

Y’all getting good as hell with these video voiceovers. It fit like Cardi B was actually talking lmaooo pic.twitter.com/56HBTDtD7W — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) November 2, 2017

Whoever got Cardi B‘s voice to perfectly match Shego’s character from Kimpossible deserves some kind of award. The Bronx rapper should actually consider doing voice overs at some point in her career.