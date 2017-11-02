Tyrese Says He’s ‘Okay’ After Public Emotional Outburst On Facebook

Just hours after singer Tyrese’s emotional outburst on Facebook Live, the ‘Fate Of The Furious’ star returned to social media to say, ‘he’s okay.’

While donning his monogrammed ‘Shayla Rocks’ tee for the fourth day in a row now, Tyrese told fans that his rant isn’t about men vs women, alternatively, it’s about ‘Fathers vs Liars.’

Tyrese has been rapidly posting on social media since his custody battle with ex-wife Norma. Norma accused Tyrese of beating their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla and is seeking full custody.

RELATED LINKS

Tyrese Has Emotional Meltdown In Facebook Video

Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing

Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s School Amid Child Abuse Accusations

Also On Hot 96.3: