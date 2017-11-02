Gary’s Tea: Did Selena Gomez Dump The Weeknd For Justin Bieber? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were together for about ten months, before things reportedly fizzled out over the summer. But now, Selena has been spotted out and about with her ex Justin Bieber. Every time they’re spotted together, things look a little more romantic!
So did Selena Gomez drop The Weeknd to get back together with Justin? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary With Da Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
