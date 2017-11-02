Entertainment
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’ Don’t Celebrate Halloween

indyhiphop Staff
Meagan Good is clapping back at fans who questioned her Christianity because she celebrated Halloween. Meagan, who dressed up in a sexy cat woman costume for the ghoulish holiday, let it be known that her love for God hasn’t changed because she decided to celebrate the holiday.

“I didn’t know true Christians celebrate Halloween but ok pretty girl,” one commenter wrote.

Meagan had time today and let her know, she did her research and she is well within her Christian right to partake in the festivities.

Y'all let #MeaganGood live!

Meagan Good is constantly defending her Christianity against people who think she dresses too sexy or should behave a certain way. Meagan may be a God-fearing woman but she is also a free spirit. One does not cancel the other. What say you? Should she not celebrate Halloween?

