Nicki Minaj’s Mother Testifies In Court

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

Yesterday in court, Nicki Minaj’s mother testified that her daughter-in-law told her, “‘It’s gonna take millions to get out of this one,’” in regards to Jelani Maraj allegedly raping her 10-year-old daughter.

According to reports, Nicki’s mother also admitted texting her daughter-in-law the bible verse “God is our refuge and our strength,”

via:RhymesWithSnitch

