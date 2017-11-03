Nicki Minaj’s Mother Testifies In Court

Yesterday in court, Nicki Minaj’s mother testified that her daughter-in-law told her, “‘It’s gonna take millions to get out of this one,’” in regards to Jelani Maraj allegedly raping her 10-year-old daughter.
According to reports, Nicki’s mother also admitted texting her daughter-in-law the bible verse “God is our refuge and our strength,”
via:RhymesWithSnitch
