Fetty Wap Arrested For DUI & Drag Racing

Fetty Wap was just arrested for drunk driving after cops saw him racing another driver at breakneck speed.

Fetty was driving on a highway in New York City just after 1 AM Friday when cops saw him drag racing. They say he was going north of 100 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone as he challenged the other driver.

The rapper, who was driving a 2015 Mercedes, was pulled over and he handed the officer an expired New Jersey driver’s license. We’re told the cop almost immediately noticed signs of intoxication. READ MORE

