Was LeBron James Caught Creepin’?

An Instagram model said LeBron James slid into her DMs, and it looks like she’s got receipts. But are they valid?

When LeBron isn’t winning championships, he’s busy going spending time with his family or helping the youth. That, or he’s spending date night with this life.

LeBron leads a pretty busy life, but model Heidi Hoback alleged that he still found some time to holler at her. She took the opportunity to spill some tea on Snapchat this week, when she revealed that he’d messaged her. She didn’t name names, but she made sure to keep the account name in the screenshot.

His opening line might seem a bit odd, but her Instagram is flooded with hunting and fishing pics. Heidi is very fond of camo.

takin shots feelin bulletproof #skrtskrt A post shared by HEIDI V HOBACK (@lilredheidihood) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Her Snapchat followers had their doubts that the KingJames who contacted her was actually LeBron, so she followed up with this screenshot. She circled the avatar pic as proof.

It should be noted that the avatars in both of her Snaps look completely different. Whether anyone buys her story is still up for debate, but she was definitely engaging with whoever was on the other end of her chat.

