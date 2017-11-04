Mo’Nique Makes A Spirited Sermon Inspired Rickey Smiley’s Book Title [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mo’Nique was hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She spent some time showering Juicy with praise after her song of the week. She also gave a sweet greeting to Gary With Da Tea, who she said reached out and offered support during a chaotic time for her. Then, Mo’Nique turns Rickey Smiley‘s book title, “Stand By Your Truth: And Than Run For Your Life” into a spirited sermon, complete with tongues and Da Brat’s soulful hums in the background.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She talks about her stand-up show as a church service, and criticizes the church’s tendency to ask for money more than once during a service. Then, Mo’Nique and Da Brat perform a unique rendition of Stephanie Mills‘ “I Feel Good All Over,” complete with a hilarious verse from Brat. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Says She’s Ready To Fight Tom Joyner [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Oprah, Lee Daniels Comments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals Why She Looks Better Than She Ever Has Before [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Also On Hot 96.3: