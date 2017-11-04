The Child Abuse Case Against Tyrese Gibson Has Been Dropped

After having a pretty rocky week, it looks like Tyrese Gibson’s life is finally on the up.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the child abuse investigation into the actor’s 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, has been closed. Gibson, who appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, will not be charged. Remember, his ex-wife was seeking a permanent restraining order after he allegedly beat the little girl over the summer.
“The Sweet Lady” crooner seems to have also buried the hatchet with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.
“Want you guys to know I️ had a real Heart to Heart with one of Dewayne’s associates and this will be my last post about him…….. I️ repeat my last…. I️ respect the associate who called.. My story will never change I️ was never DJ’s Co-Star… I’m Shayla’s Father first…. Justin Lin is back in the driver seat that’s exciting cause it going to feel like the true #FastFamily all over again….. When we see Justin we see Paul…..,” he wrote on Instagram.
Uh…I’ma need him to learn how to spell Dwayne’s name correctly, but I digress.
As we previously reported, Tyrese has been going through it. First, he started a one-sided feud with Johnson, blaming the most-paid actor in Hollywood for holding up production of the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise to do his own spin-off film. Apparently, Tyrese is experiencing financial difficulties and doesn’t appreciate Johnson messing with his check.
Then Tyrese had an emotional break down on Facebook, which he later told worried fans that he’s fine:
Ladies are our Queens of the Earth….. This is not about Men vs Women…. This is about Men and FATHERS vs LIARS I️ love you…… But like you who always show UP and stand UP for each-other I'm just trying to be a Voice for the unspoken…… The silent protest…… For fully committed and evolved father…… Rather Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, Italian, Dominican or Puerto etc……. rather you have 2 dollars to your name, millionaire, lawyer or the president in the end we all have one thing in common….. None of us as fathers or grandfathers wanna go home and NOT see or have "access" to our angels….. boys make babies real MEN and FATHERS will do whatever it takes to RAISE our angels……………….. I️ know I️ know…. this all looks a way….. Just know this.. God is really really UP to something and I️ have already accepted what God has told me to do…………..
Look: We really hope that Tyrese can get it together and keep it together too!
