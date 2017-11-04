Kim Kardashian On Her Aaliyah Halloween Costume: ‘I Am Truly Sorry If I Offended Anyone’

After getting dragged by Black Twitter for her infamous Aaliyah Halloween costume, Kim Kardashian is now apologizing.

Remember last week, for one of her many outfits, the reality star chose to dress up as the beloved 90s singer from her iconic “Try Again” video. Folks were not here for it and accused her–once again–of trying to jack Black culture for her own personal gain.

Did we already appreciate #kimkardashian #aaliyah inspired Halloween costume A post shared by The_CommentSection NG ( TCS ) (@the_commentsection) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Well clearly, Kimmy was paying attention to these criticisms and recently issued an apology, People reported.

“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”

She added, “For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axel Rose. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”

Girl….you don’t see color in your house? With your Black husband and children? And no, it’s not that simple. We have to see color, because it’s who we are and how the world sees us. Try again.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this colorblind nonsense.

Kim Kardashian didn’t need to apologize for being Aaliyah for Halloween but she also didn’t need to say she doesn’t see color in her house………lol you got a black husband and TWO black kids — mark del figgalo (@serfbort) November 4, 2017

“We don’t see color in my house,” says Kim Kardashian Kardashianly, typing “black girl magic + fashion” into her Instagram hashtag search. — cydney (@cydney) November 4, 2017

Kim Kardashian is the type of person who wants mixed black babies but doesn't want her kids to identify as black or "see color." — Jade Calhoun (@_missjadie) November 4, 2017

@KimKardashian “we don’t see color”. Kim, honey, girl. You are making this so hard. pic.twitter.com/oo2GJLqk0T — Travinna Nerestant (@NACHOAVERAGEMA) November 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/thehomiejerm/status/926859981022007297

You have not 1 but soon to be THREE Black children. I don't see color is a dangerous rhetoric. Do not teach ur children that @KimKardashian — Shadina Adia 🇬🇩 (@heybuddy1) November 3, 2017

Y’all keep supporting Kim Kardashian with her “I don’t see color” crap. — Imperfect Concepts ™ (@imperfctconcept) November 4, 2017

Welp!

Looks like she might be apologizing a second time for this one.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Kim K’s apology?

RELATED NEWS:

Kim Kardashian Covers Interview Magazine As New ‘First Lady’ Of America (Seriously)

Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians Don’t Celebrate Halloween’

#PullItDownNow! Black Twitter Blasts Nivea For Skin-Lightening Lotion Ad