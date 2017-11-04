Kim Kardashian On Her Aaliyah Halloween Costume: ‘I Am Truly Sorry If I Offended Anyone’

After getting dragged by Black Twitter for her infamous Aaliyah Halloween costume, Kim Kardashianis now apologizing.
Remember last week, for one of her many outfits, the reality star chose to dress up as the beloved 90s singer from her iconic “Try Again” video. Folks were not here for it and accused her–once again–of trying to jack Black culture for her own personal gain.
Well clearly, Kimmy was paying attention to these criticisms and recently issued an apology, People reported.
“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”
She added, “For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axel Rose. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”
Girl….you don’t see color in your house? With your Black husband and children? And no, it’s not that simple. We have to see color, because it’s who we are and how the world sees us. Try again.
Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this colorblind nonsense.
Kim Kardashian didn’t need to apologize for being Aaliyah for Halloween but she also didn’t need to say she doesn’t see color in her house………lol you got a black husband and TWO black kids
