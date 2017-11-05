Lil Kim Is Back With A New Video “Took Us a Break” [VIDEO]

Lil Kim came back with a new video for her latest release, “Took Us a Break.”
The song is the 1st single from her album which is due on Entertainment One/Queen Bee Entertainment in spring 2018.
Check out the video above!
15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)
1. Eminem with the flaps rolled up.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Eminem repping his D12 crew. Orange durag on deck.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. You know Em was rocking his durag while at the BET Awards in 2006.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Eminem – fitted hat = Eminem with just a durag.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Eminem in the “Sing For the Moment” video.Source:YouTube 5 of 15
6. Eminem when he was packing the pounds.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. The durag + sleeveless white tee was never a good look, B.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Eminem thinks hard and long in his durag.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Leather vests were also never a good look.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Em with the classic all-black durag.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Look how cool he looks.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Eminem wore a durag. To the Grammys.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Nowadays, Em doesn’t rock the durag like he used to.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Eminem’s durags come in various color.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Let us never forget the durag-wearing Eminem.Source:Getty 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours