Vids
Home > Vids

Lil Kim Is Back With A New Video “Took Us a Break” [VIDEO]

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment

Lil Kim came back with a new video for her latest release, “Took Us a Break.”

The song is the 1st single from her album which is due on Entertainment One/Queen Bee Entertainment in spring 2018.

Check out the video above!

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos