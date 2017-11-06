Diddy Had A Really Good Reason For Changing His Name To ‘Brother Love’

Over the weekend when he announced the new alias is when it dawned on us: Sean Combs AKA Puff Daddy AKA Puffy AKA P. Diddy has a real knack for naming things and it’s not up for debate—’Brother Love’ is his best and most fitting moniker yet.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

If you think about it, his entire life has basically been one big bromance. But even in recent times, there’s nothing Diddy enjoys more than encouraging his family and peers.

Up top, you’ll catch a glimpse of Diddy supporting and celebrating DJ Khaled at his son’s first birthday party. It was a day that really touched the super producer, so he returned the love over the weekend in a birthday shoutout to the Bad Boy.

“@diddy always been a real good friend and my brother for a long time and I’m so Grateful for our friendship! But @diddy hosted my sons @asahdkhaled B day so now it’s jus on another level meaning you came out for my son no words can explain how powerful our brotherhood is !!! Thank you !” he wrote. It’s true, Diddy’s a great brother.

In another recent show of support, Diddy gave French Montana his own flavor of Ciroc, ever so appropriately named, French Vanilla. It was a nod to all the hard work French has been doing in Uganda. “Not only will Ciroc donate $1 from every bottle of Ciroc French Vanilla made to support the Organization Mama Hope, I will match the donation so that our success stories and contributions can benefit as many people as possible,” Diddy told PEOPLE when the new flavor launched.

On October 17, Gucci Mane married the woman of his dreams and Diddy set his busy schedule aside to witness the extraordinary moment. “God bless your unity, your family, your friends and your whole world!!” he wrote on Instagram on Gucci and Keyshia’s special day.

So, you see, if anybody is ‘Brother Love’ personified, it’s Sean ‘Diddy Daddy Love’ Combs. And he knows it. See 5 more recent moments he proved as much on the flip.

My mentor, my friend @andreharrell!! None of this would be possible if you didn’t give me a chance to be great!! #AboutLastNight #REVOLTMusicConference #BlackExcellence A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

