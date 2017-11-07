Jay-Z, Kevin Hart & More React To Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence

Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison Monday afternoon and other artists, entertainers and public figures are taking to social media to support Meek and/or criticize the Philadelphia judge’s decision.
Jay-Z and Kevin Hart both made lengthy statements in support of Meek Mill. See their responses below:
Support continues to filter from the music industry, especially rappers and DJs, who continue to show support for Meek Mill while also calling out the justice system, including Dave East and Nipsey Hussle.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaiah Thomas and and NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith also showed support to Meek Mill along with other pro athletes. See their tweets below:
Finally, you also have TV One’s own Roland Martin, who made a quite few statements on his Twitter account about Meek Mill.