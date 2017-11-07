Entertainment
Cardi B Explains How She Got Her Stage Name

Cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar, but she recently opened up about how she chose her stage name.

“My sister’s name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like ‘Bacardi’ to me.

Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The ‘B’ stands for whatever, depending on the day…beautiful or bully.”

“No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy.”

