Cardi B Explains How She Got Her Stage Name

Cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar, but she recently opened up about how she chose her stage name.
“My sister’s name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like ‘Bacardi’ to me.
Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The ‘B’ stands for whatever, depending on the day…beautiful or bully.”
“No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy.”
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl
14 photos Launch gallery
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl
1. Cardi B1 of 14
2. Cardi B2 of 14
3. Cardi B3 of 14
4. Cardi B4 of 14
5. Cardi B5 of 14
6. Cardi B6 of 14
7. Cardi B7 of 14
8. Cardi B8 of 14
9. Cardi B9 of 14
10. Cardi B10 of 14
11. Cardi B11 of 14
12. Cardi B12 of 14
13. Cardi B13 of 14
14. Cardi B14 of 14
comments – Add Yours