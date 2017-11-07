Mariah Carey & N.W.A. Up For Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey has the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now she has earned her first nomination for the prestigious 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame. Mariah co-wrote 17 of her 18 number 1 hits.

Also on that list, pioneering rap group N.W.A. The group, like Carey, also earned its first nomination for the Songwriters Hall, just months after Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the organization as part of its 2017 class.

Other performing nominees for the 2018 class include Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, the Isley Brothers, Kool & the Gang and more. Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at a gala in New York on June 14.

