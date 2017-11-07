Kandi Burruss Talks About Her Heated Exchange With Tiny [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kandi Burruss spoke to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and let fans in on some details about this season. Kandi has two shows on Bravo including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Xscape Still Kickin It.”

Da Brat talked about how she understood Kandi’s frustration when going from a couple of Xscape performance to a tour, and how the girls felt they had to go around her schedule.Kandi felt the girls were making life decisions for her and that wasn’t fair. Plus, Kandi talked about clashing with her good friend and Xscape bandmate Tiny.

Then Gary With Da Tea wanted to talk about the drama on housewives. Kandi informed them that there will be more drama and she is happy this season its not about her.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

