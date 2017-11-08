Entertainment
This Groom Gives His Bride A Sexy Show On Their Wedding Day [VIDEO]

Is your bae doing this for you?

Lonni and Mike were giving serious couples goals at their wedding back in October. After tying the knot, the two lived it up at their reception and Mike put on a show that bordered NSFW. Check out his steamy dance moves below.

 

Goals. Congrats to the newlyweds!

 

