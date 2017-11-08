Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million

‘Fast & The Furious’ star Tyrese has sporadically posted on Instagram and Facebook since his custody battle against ex-wife Norma Gibson kicked off a couple of weeks ago.

Embattled in child abuse allegations, the ‘Lately’ crooner has overwhelmed his followers with posts about his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, “silently” protesting his alleged mistreatment on behalf of all Black fathers.

In one of his most recent rants, Tyrese told fans his financial troubles due to legal fees from the court case were crippling his bank account. It appeared the 38-year-old was finally getting a break in his desperate public spiral when Will & Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly sent him $5 million.

Well now a source close to TMZ says Tyrese’s story was false. The insider revealed that they did not give Tyrese money AT all–but are concerned as close friends about his well being, fearing Tyrese is having a ‘mental breakdown.’

With the bizarre behavior Tyrese has displayed on social media as of late, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was another publicity stunt.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED LINKS

Tyrese Says Will And Jada Paid Him $5 Million To Stay Off Social Media

The Child Abuse Case Against Tyrese Gibson Has Been Dropped

Tyrese Says He’s ‘Okay’ After Public Emotional Outburst On Facebook

Also On Hot 96.3: