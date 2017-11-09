Drake Is Taking Sometime Off For Hollywood

In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, Drake said he intends to “take six months to a year to myself and do some great films.” Drake has production deals in place. He is working with Netflix on the third season of the UK drama, ‘Top Boy.’ His deal with Apple allows him to “produce whatever he chooses.”

We all know Drake started as an actor on “Degrassi,” but that might not be in the immediate future. “When I get back into acting, I want to do things to make people go, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect that’” said Drake.

