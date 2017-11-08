Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Tyrese Lied About Getting Money From Will & Jada? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After a series of intense social media rants and grand gestures toward his daughter, Shayla, Tyrese has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny. Then, he claimed that Will & Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help him stay afloat during this period of difficulty. But Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

