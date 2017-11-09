50 Cent Keeps Getting Content For 50 Central

With all the backlash Tyrese faced for his social media melt down you would think there’s really light at the end of his dark tunnel. As the charges has been dropped against him in the regards of his Daughter, Tyrese then revealed Will and Jada Smith was giving him $5,000,000.

It appeared as though Will and Jada was helping Tyrese secured the bag to pay for mounting legal fees. Yesterday (Nov 11th), The Smith household told TMZ “not a penny, nickel, dime or dollar, much less $5 million was loaned to the Fast & Furious actor, they did however call out of concern for their friend who they think is having a breakdown,” according to the source.

Once 50 Cent got a hold of this information you know 50 couldn’t resist

I guess we can catch this incident on 50 central!

source: vibe.com

