REPORT: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Trial

After a three-week trial, the brother of rapper Nicki Minaj has been convicted after being charged with repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.
According to TMZ:
The verdict for Jelani Maraj came in Thursday in Long Island, where he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
He faces 25 years to life in prison. He’ll be sentenced on December 14. Nassau County D.A. Madeline Singas tells TMZ … “We hope that today’s verdict will help the family in the healing process.”
Neither Maraj nor his rapper sister testified, despite earlier reports that she would.
Maraj’s lawyer reportedly says he will appeal.
SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
