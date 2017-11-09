LiAngelo Ball’s Punishment For Stealing Might Be House Arrest In A Luxury Hotel?

While Lonzo Ball’s biggest problem is just getting acclimated to the tougher defenders in the league, his brother LiAngelo might have some bigger problems on his hand.

LiAngelo and two of his UCLA teammates were arrested in China earlier this week for allegedly trying to steal sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou. While stealing is more of a minor offense in the United States, the criminal justice system is different in China and certain crimes can carry heavier penalties.

But LaVar— being LaVar— spoke to the media about his son’s arrest and didn’t seem too worried about the repercussions.

LaVar Ball said, "I'm going to wait until I get more intel on what's going on" before he comments on LiAngelo Ball's arrest but said he's not worried. "He'll be fine," he said. "Everyone's making it a big deal. It ain't that big a deal." pic.twitter.com/E7QuMaMsNU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 8, 2017

“I’m going to wait until I get more intel on what’s going on. He’ll be fine,” he said. “Everyone’s making it a big deal. It ain’t that big a deal.”

But it might actually be that big of a deal.

According to ESPN’s Arrash Markazi, it’s gotten to LaVar that his original comment hasn’t gone over too well in China, which is why he’s been pretty quiet since.

The media spotted him leaving the hotel with his youngest son LaMelo. When asked about the arrest, he was quiet.

LaVar Ball offered up a rare no comment today as he left UCLA’s team hotel in Shanghai with LaMelo Ball. They have no plans as of now to visit LiAngelo Ball in Hangzhou. pic.twitter.com/vTO8YSqMa6 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 9, 2017

Now, two days after the arrest we’ve got a pretty good idea of how LiAngelo and his friends are expected to serve 20 days of house arrest in their hotel in China.

Yikes, it most certainly is a big deal now.