Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman Says She Was Sexually Abused By Team Doctor

Amid dozens of women coming out with their horrid stories of sexual abuse in Hollywood, six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman is speaking out against disgraced former USA Gymnastics and former Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar.

According to a CBS 60 Minutes interview set to air this Sunday, Raisman says that while she served as the Team USA captain during the 2016 Rio games she told the FBI about the abuse, despite the accusations just now coming to light.

One of America’s biggest Olympic stars, Aly Raisman, is going public with accusations that she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar. The three-time gold medalist tells her story to @60Minutes this Sunday: https://t.co/qvAjtJWr9s pic.twitter.com/JczNMLKcqL — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2017

“I am angry,” Raisman told 60 Minutes. “I’m really upset because it’s been — I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just — I can’t — every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think — I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

The claims against Nassar are nothing new, as he currently sits in a Michigan jail after pleading guilty to possession of child porn over the summer. He’s also facing counts of sexual abuse from nine more gymnasts and has been sued by more than 125 women and girls who also allege abuse.

According to TIME, on an episode of 60 Minutes that aired back in February, Nassar had been abusing members of the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team since the early 1990s— all of whom were minors when the abuse began. He’d perform acts like putting ungloved hands into their vaginas and rectums, claiming it was treatment to “improve their health and address their medical problems.”

“He would put his fingers inside of me and move my leg around,”former artistic gymnast Jamie Annette Dantzscher told CBS. “He would tell me I was going to feel a pop. And that that would put my hips back and help my back pain.”

Nassar’s name was most recently in the news when Raisman’s former teammate McKayla Maroney came forward with a similar account of how he treated her since she was as young as 13.

Raisman plans on opening up about the abuse in her new book Fierce, set to hit bookstores on November 14.

Also On Hot 96.3: