Fox is singing in a new era with some big-name stars on its latest vocal competition series.

Diddy and DJ Khaled will make up half of the network’s newest show “The Four,” TMZ reported. Their names were originally floated as potential fits on the series late last month by the gossip website.

Fox is reportedly planning to fill out the remainder of its four-person judging panel with a major artist and an executive within the music realm.

