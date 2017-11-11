Caught In Another Lie? Shemar Moore DENIES Dating Phaedra Parks [VIDEO]

Phaedra Parks may have fooled her fans, but Shemar Moore is setting the record straight about their relationship.

Phaedra and Shemar had all kinds of chemistry on Watch What Happens Live last year, and it sparked rumors that they began dating after their appearance together.

When asked about the gossip during the explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion (the one where she was caught lying about Kandi Burruss attempting to rape Porsha Williams), Phaedra didn’t exactly deny it. She got people talking again last week when she put up this post on Instagram.

Many took that as confirmation that Phaedra and Shemar were indeed together. However, those that paid attention will notice these are the exact same outfits from their appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Shemar was completely overwhelmed by the response to the picture. “This thing, it’s crazy to me,” he told E! News. “I just woke up, like last week and everybody’s like, ‘Phaedra, Phaedra, Phaedra!’”

Now, Shemar is putting the rumors to rest by denying that he’s in a relationship with Phaedra. In fact, they haven’t crossed paths since last year!

“Look, I met Phaedra doing a nighttime talk show with Andy Cohen,” Shemar explained, “and Andy Cohen does this thing late at night and he likes to get you to drink. And so you’re loose and you have fun on his show.”

When meeting Phaedra, he could immediately tell that she had a certain impression of him. He aimed to surprise her. “I’m gonna introduce you to a different kind of Shemar,” he recalls telling her.

Viewers saw them have a blast flirting with each other on the show, but Shemar asserted that it was all for the show.

“I just decided to have a good time and she was such a good sport and we played and we flirted and we got our little kissy face on,” he said of his viral moment with the former RHOA star. “That’s the first and the last time that I’ve ever seen or met Phaedra.”

